Thousands of Students Fill Bentonville Square For Civil War Reenactment

More than 2,000 students got a real life history lesson Friday. They crowded the Bentonville Square as men dressed as Confederate and Union soldiers celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

With every gunshot, every horse, and every soldier, history came to life Friday on the Bentonville Square. Thousands of local students watched as men dressed as confederate and union soldiers reenacted their actual meeting there 150 years ago.

"It was real exciting because you get to see it acted out," says Old High Middle School student Mac Estes. "It was more than reading a book because you can't see it in a picture."

In March of 1962, just before the Battle of Pea Ridge, soldiers on both sides met on the Bentonville Square. Teachers here say making that connection will make history lessons stick.

"When we read about stuff that happened so long ago for some of these kids they're 10 and 11 years old and so they don't have any real world experience to tie to it," says Old High Middle School Social Studies Teacher Matt Knoble. "So something like this can really solidify that information that we're trying to teach them."

Friday's event is the kick off to the 150 year anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

And while this display of history was fun for the hundreds of students here, it was also just as much fun for the reenactors themselves.

The reenactors say performing on the square and for a younger crowd is not the norm, but in a way, they like it a little bit more.

"Every time someone fired it's was like,'aaah!' all excited," says civil war reenactor Michael Morris. "Coming down you're like here they come, and it's just a moment when you're like this is why we do this."

And after the action, the reenactors became teachers. They say making history real for students is a great reward.

"You see these horses riding up and down real horses real men, horse droppings on the ground, okay, now that's reality," says civil war reenactor Horace E. Lindley. "And you can't buy that in a video."

Events celebrating the Battle of Pea Ridge continue throughout the weekend.

Friday night at 7:00 p.m. there will be a Songs and Stories of the Civil War concert with Bobby Horton at the Shewmaker Center in Bentonville. And Saturday and Sunday the action moves to the Pea Ridge National Military Park starting at 8 a.m.