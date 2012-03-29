Neighbor Catches Suspected Burglars in the Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A neighbor catches alleged burglars attempting to break into the Smoke Shop in Fort Smith last Wednesday night.

“They had took this out trying to get in here,” said Diana Adkins, an employee.

Adkins held up the lock she says burglars tried to pick at her store in Fort Smith. She said, “We’re just a small business trying to make it and they could have really done some damage to us if they’d got in there.”

Jon Cole lives across the street. He says he noticed a man in a hoodie and gloves trying to break into the business. “Had a screwdriver or a pry bar trying to gain access to the lady’s store,” he said.

Cole dialed 911. Police told him they were on the way. “I stepped outside to see which director he was leaving in, so I could tell the police when they showed up which direction he was going,” said Cole.

The neighbor confronted one of the suspects outside his house. “I didn’t want to let him get away, so I grabbed him by the shirt,” said Cole.

Officers arrested three people. Joseph Adkins, 31, Melody Adkins, 34, and Stephanie Mills, 33, all face commercial burglary charges.

“I was not frightened, no,” said Cole, a martial arts instructor, “I’ve been to prison before.”

Diana says she is thankful for Cole’s bravery. She said, “Well that's a very good neighbor I would think.”

“She rewarded me with a free pack of cigarettes,” said Cole.