× Two Arrested for Metal Thefts in Johnson Co.

Two Clarksville residents are charged with theft of property after they allegedly stole metal and irrigation pipe from two farms in the Coal Hill and Hartman Bottoms areas.

Charles Kidd, 26, and Heather Matthew, 35, were arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies on Friday. Both are expected to appear in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Deputies believe the two sold some of the items at a recycling center in Russellville and attempted to sell more at a local recycling center.

However, deputies were able to recover some of the pipe at an abandoned residence on Husdon Springs Road near Clarksville, but they say it was damaged and unusable.