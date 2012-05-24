Baseball Player’s Parents Look to Sue League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Alma teen with cerebral palsy has quit his Little League baseball team after coaches implemented rules they said were to protect his safety.

Christopher Lowman's parents are seeking legal advice, saying the coaches are discriminating against their son.

"All he wants to do is to play baseball like anybody else, and be treated like anybody else," said Michael Lowman.

Lowman says Christopher has a mild case of cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from playing sports in Alma since he was in kindergarten.

"I just want to give it a try and get my legs stronger," said Christopher.

After a ball struck Christopher while he was at the plate this season, Little League board members said they wanted to take extra safety precautions with the player.

"Number one, he's got to wear a face mask when he's up to bat,” Lowman said of the requirements placed on his son. “Number two, a coach is going to pitch to him, he's only going to get about five pitches, and number three, he's going to have a shadow player."

The new rules made Christopher feel embarrassed. "It made me feel kind of nervous and scared because I thought hey, they're going to single me out," he said.

Lowman says he agrees with taking safety measures, but believes his son is capable. He says every player should have the same requirements.

"He has to follow different rules than everybody else or else he can't play," said Lowman.

Christopher says he quit the team because of the embarrassment. "After the first game with all the new stuff, I'm like, 'eh, forget about it,' and then I just wound up getting benched," he said.

Board members say they were just concerned about his safety.

Although Christopher isn't a player anymore, he still goes to the baseball games so he can to support his cousin.

The league says it also sought legal advice and believes it is in compliance with the Americans with Disability Act.