× Deputies Seize Meth, Pot Plants in Johnson County

A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges after Johnson County deputies served a search warrant at a residence near the Redlick Community Monday.

Barry Cameron, 50, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Deputies seized drug paraphernalia, 11 firearms, a surveillance system and 8.7 grams of methamphetamine from the residence. Cameron’s bond was set at $7,500. He is expected to appear in court on July 12.

Meanwhile, deputies shut down an indoor marijuana grow operation at a residence on Old Highway 64 in Knoxville Thursday. Deputies served the search warrant and found a room lined with a foil material and containing grow lights and plants.

The deputies seized scales, drug paraphernalia, grow lights and 11 pot plants from the residence. The sheriff says no one was home and no arrests have been made in that investigation.