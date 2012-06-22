Execution Law Denied By Arkansas Supreme Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Arkansas Supreme Court sided with death row inmates in a ruling that strikes down the state’s execution law.

The decision will delay any state executions until legislative action can occur, which would be January 2013 unless Gov. Mike Beebe called the General Assembly into executive session to deal with the matter.

Ten inmates argued that the Arkansas legislature must set policy on state executions, but in 2009 lawmakers ceded aspects of the decision-making to Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) officials, such as which chemicals can be used for lethal injections.

Justice Jim Gunter, writing for the majority in the decision, said this provision deemed the statute unconstitutional.

The Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty praised the ruling.

"We're extremely pleased with the decision," said Samuel Kooistra, executive director. "There's still a long way to go, but this is a huge step in the right direction."

It is unclear what the ruling means for the 37 death row inmates, including six from Northwest Arkansas.

Two death row inmates, Brandon Lacy and Don Davis, are from Benton County. Lacy was convicted of stabbing Randy Walker of Garfield to death, then setting his house on fire. Davis was convicted in 1990 in the execution-style killing of Jane Daniel of Rogers.

Two are from Washington County, Gregory Decay and Zachariah Marcyniuk. Decay was convicted in the April 2007 murders of Kevin Jones and Kendall Rice in their Fayetteville apartment. Marcyniuk was sentenced to die for breaking into his ex-girlfriend Katie Wood's home and stabbing her to death in 2008.

One death row inmate, Thomas Springs, is from Sebastian County. He was sentenced to be executed for crashing into his wife Christina's car, then stabbing her multiple times through the passenger window.

One inmate is from Crawford County. That person, Rickey Newman, was sentenced to death for the mutilation death of Marie Cholette at a transient camp near Van Buren.

Kooistra, of the anti-death penalty group, said the organization wants to "get rid of the death penalty entirely."

"It doesn't deter crime and costs taxpayers much more than life without parole," he said.

