A multi-vehicle wreck sparked a grass fire and blocked traffic on Highway 71 South in Scott County for several hours Monday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police are still investigating the accident. Dispatchers say it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Packsaddle area north of Waldron. No word yet on injuries.

Witnesses at the scene report seeing overturned semi-truck, a pickup truck and car involved in the wreck.

