Fallen Power Line Causes Siloam Springs Fire

A Siloam Springs fire damaged a trailer as flames threatened a large propane tank, prompting several area fire departments to respond Wednesday afternoon.

A fallen power line that was sparking likely caused a brush fire in the woods and fields on Pine Ridge Village Road, said Brent Ford, emergency medical services director for the Siloam Springs Fire Department.

There were no injuries, said Capt. Jon Martin with the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Martin said a trailer sustained minor damage on its corner, but was largely untouched by fire.

Crews contained the fire at about 4:45 p.m., said Fire Chief Greg Neely. Firefighters from Springdale, Tontitown, Gentry and Cincinnati were called to the scene to assist.