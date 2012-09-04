× Woman Chokes Boyfriend, Lies To Officers, Police Say

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Monday after police say she choked her boyfriend and lied to an officer.

Kathryn Talley, 25, was arrested in connection with felony aggravated assault, third degree domestic battery, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to North Frisco Avenue early in the morning in reference to a noise complaint. When police talked to a man at the home, he had bloody lips and red marks on his neck.

The man told police he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and asked her to leave. He said she started punching him in the face, then put her hands around his throat and started to choke him. The man told officers he could not breathe at one point, but was able to free himself.

Talley told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend, and the fight went too far. She also gave police a false name and birthday. She later tried to pull away from an officer as he handcuffed her.

Talley was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,000 bond.