Wife Arrested In Connection With Husband's Gun And Pot Bust

Police have made a second arrest in a case where authorities confiscated 13 guns and 12 pounds of marijuana from the home of a Cave Springs man.

Officers arrested Pamela Gregrich on Thursday on suspicion of felony compounding. The arrest is in connection to her husband’s arrest last month in a drug bust. She is being held in Benton County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Officers seized the guns and drugs last month, along with $4,745 in cash, two trucks and three motorcycles. Cave Springs arrested Thomas James Gregrich, 60, in connection with 13 counts of felony possession of firearms, as well as felony possession of drugs with intent to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released later in the week on $15,000 bond.