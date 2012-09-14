Razorback QB Tyler Wilson Won’t Play Against Bama, Source Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson will not play Saturday against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Fayetteville, a source told 5NEWS content partner Bo Mattingly on Friday.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas Athletic Media Relations Office released a statement from head coach John L. Smith early Friday saying Wilson's playing status has not been decided.

“There will be no further update on Tyler Wilson’s status today, and he will be a game-time decision,” according to Smith's statement.

Wilson was not at practice Thursday, one day after he was throwing in uniform.

Wilson practiced Wednesday for the first time since a head injury sidelined the Razorbacks quarterback last Saturday.

Smith said Thursday he expected to know the senior’s availability for the Alabama game by Friday morning. However, the news release from Smith on Friday indicates a decision won't be made until game time. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The game is being aired on KFSM-TV Channel 5.

The coach said earlier in the week he feels positive about Wilson’s outlook and that Wilson was absent Thursday because he was “busy”.

Wilson wore street clothes and did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Smith said earlier this week that if Wilson did not practice this week, he would not play this weekend.

Wilson has not been allowed to take contact in practice.

Wilson has been listed as day-to-day since taking a blow to the head in the first half of the Razorbacks’ 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe Saturday in Little Rock. Wilson did not leave the locker room after halftime. He was held overnight in Little Rock after the game for observation, athletic department officials said.

Smith told 5NEWS on Monday that Wilson has concussion-like symptoms and was groggy.