Farmers Struggle With Pumpkin Crop Because of Drought

Growers at Wild Things Farm in Pocola, OK say it has been a tough year for their pumpkin crop because of the drought.

Cathie Greene, owner of Wild Things Farm, gave 5NEWS a tour of her homegrown pumpkin patch just days before the start of the fall season.

“The pie pumpkins are coming along fairly nicely,” said Greene. “They're a little bit behind.”

Rain totals this year are 4 inches below normal.

“We watered quite a bit, but we still struggled with the plants,” said Greene. “We did make some pumpkins, but not what we had hoped to make.”

Greene says the farm will have enough pumpkins to sell on site, but not enough for people wanting to buy them by the truckloads.

“We like to be able to provide pumpkins to other places if we are able and it's gonna be a little bit tough to do any extra this year,” said Greene.

The lack of rainfall forced the farm to find another source of water for irrigation.

“This year we've pretty much drained our ponds dry,” said Greene.

In other parts of the country experts say retail prices for pumpkins could jump 30-percent. Greene says they do not plan to raise prices. People can expect to pay about 35-cents per pound.

“We know that the economy is not back to where it needs to be,” said Greene. “People are struggling. We're struggling so we know they are and we’re gonna try to hold our prices you know the same level we had them last year.”

Wild Things Farm also has hayrides, a petting zoo, and a corn maze.

The pumpkin patch and corn maze open on Sept. 29.

The Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch in Bentonville says they get their pumpkins from Texas, and they should be able the same price they were last year.