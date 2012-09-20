Arkansas Guardsman Trains for “Best Warrior” Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a competition determined to find the best of the best in the Army. For the first time, an Arkansas Guardsman will be competing at the highest level, hoping to win the title of "Best Warrior".

Sgt. Matt Howard, 36, of Clarksville, was named "Best Warrior" of the Army National Guard during a four-day competition at Fort Benning, Ga., in August. Next, he will compete against the entire Division of the Army at Fort Lee in a few weeks.

Before he leaves, Sgt. Howard has spent several weeks training, and taking his skills to the next level.

"It's interesting to see how far we've come and to look ahead at what we're trying to accomplish," Howard said.

This week, Sgt. Howard focused on improving his shooting at the gun ranges at Fort Chaffee. Shooting, Howard says, is his weakness.

"With the National Guard, we don't always get a lot of time to get out to the ranges," Howard explained. "We don't get a lot of time to get our hands on the weapons and work on assembly and disassembly. So every opportunity we get to do that, we need to take it."

"He's obviously demonstrated his ability to kind of be a jack of all trades, a master to none," James Megoloff, who has spent the last few days working with Sgt. Howard on his shooting, said. "I think the good thing about Sgt. Howard is he realizes he has to improve."

After spending so much time preparing, Sgt. Howard says he feels confident he will do well.

"This is it," Sgt. Howard said. "You know - win, lose or draw, there's no more after this one. And the winner will be the all-Army NCO of the year."

Those who have worked with him said they believe he will do well too.

"We've prepared him to do as well as he can do," Megoloff said.

The competition will be held in October at Fort Lee in Virginia.

After that, Sgt. Howard said he hopes to coach the next contestant through the competition.

Sgt. Howard has served in the military for more than 17 years.