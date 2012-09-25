Produce Entries Up at Fair Despite Drought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

This year judges say the number of produce entries is up, despite the drought.

“They've got figs, canned peaches,” said Tara Askins, a family consumer science agent for the University of Arkansas Division in Agriculture.

Askins helped judge this year’s canning competition at the fair.

“They actually take rulers and measure your head space to make sure that you're canning everything correctly,” she said.

Contestants submit food straight from the garden. Judges see everything from pumpkins to peppers, watermelon, and eggplant.

“From the looks of it to me it doesn't seem like the drought has affected it near as bad as it was last year,” said Askins.

The lack of rainfall made gardening more difficult for some this year. Despite the drought, Askins says the number of entries is up at the fair.

“It seems like we had more tomatoes this year than we did last,” said Askins. “I know in the extension office we got a lot more tomato calls last year and this year we haven't had quite as many.”

Askins says some canning contestants will save their entries and eat them next year. “We never know if it's gonna be worse next summer, so they're probably just all preparing,” she said.

First and second place winners get a check. The entries will be on display for the rest of the fair.