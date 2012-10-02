New Clinic Accepting Patients in Crawford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alma and Van Buren Chambers of Commerce hosted an open house at the new Care Plus Medical Clinic in Alma Tuesday.

Dr. Chris Bell, a Crawford County native who grew up in Van Buren, is heading up the new clinic.

“We have a really high need for family physicians, said Pat Sears with Summit and Sparks clinics. “We have a growing community here in Crawford County and Alma. There is a shortage of family physicians in Arkansas and across the nation, particularly in our area. So he is fulfilling a real community need that we have.”

The clinic on Heather Lane in Alma is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5p.m. Dr. Bell is accepting new patients, as well as walk-ins.