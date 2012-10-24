× Logan County Woman Missing for More than a Month

Deputies are on the lookout for a Logan County woman who has been missing since September.

Helen Valentine was last seen carrying a sack of groceries south of the CV’s grocery store in Paris on Sept. 17, according to her family members.

Her family reported her missing on Sept. 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 479-963-3271 or the Paris Police Department at 479-963-2600.