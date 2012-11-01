× Summit to Host Men’s Health Fair

October is a big month for women’s health with it being breast cancer awareness month, now it’s time for the man in your life.

Summit Medical Center in Van Buren will host a “Men’s Health Fair” on from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8. The goal of this health fair will be to get River Valley men checked for prostate cancer.

Dr. Robert Bell along with Summit staff will be volunteering their time for the prostate cancer screening. The screenings are free.

“Prostate cancer as you know is the second leading cause of death in men over the age of 40 in Arkansas,” said Shelly Weilenman, Summit Nursing Supervisor. “Actually more than 2,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, 300 of which will pass away this next year.”

If you’d like to take part in the screening you’ll need to call the hospital or contact them at their http://www.summitmedicalcenter.net/

Pre-registration is required.

Summit Medical is located at East Main and South 20th Streets in Van Buren.