Arkansas Razorbacks Football Coach John L. Smith's $40 Million Mistake

In front of the cameras, John L. Smith was being feted as the new head football coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Behind the scenes, his financial world was collapsing.

A week after he was hired on April 23, a circuit judge in Jefferson County, Ky., hit the 63-year-old Smith with a judgment for $865,198 in favor of cardiologist Dr. John Rhodes III of Louisville, a former partner in developing upscale single-family homes in Kentucky.

The judgment was slightly more than the $850,000 contract Smith signed to be the head coach of the Razorbacks, who many picked to be in contention for the national championship.

The judgment was a huge blow to Smith. He claimed he hadn’t understood that signing loan documents as a member of several limited liability companies would leave him on the hook for millions of dollars. Smith said he thought he only would be responsible for a prorated share of the losses equal to his share of ownership in the LLCs.

He planned to use that defense in some of the other collection lawsuits that were pending against him in Kentucky. Those lawsuits sought nearly $8 million from Smith in connection with the loans the LLCs took out for real estate developments. Click here to read the full story from our partners at ArkansasBusiness.com