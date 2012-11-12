Car Flips Over, Kills 1 In Crawford County

A 28-year-old woman was killed Sunday night when her car ran off the road and overturned on the interstate in Crawford County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Kelsey A. Goode, of North Little Rock, was driving in the heavy rain southbound on Interstate 540 when her 2001 Pontiac Grand Am left the roadway, according to a state police crash report.

Her car collided with an embankment and overturned at about 6:42 p.m. Goode was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goode was wearing her seatbelt, the report states.