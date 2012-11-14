Comedian Stephen Colbert Shuts Down ‘Super PAC’

(CNN) — The super PAC started by comedian Stephen Colbert has officially closed its, according to filings posted late Tuesday night on the Federal Election Commission’s website.

Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow Inc.– a super PAC created to mock the 2010 Supreme Court ruling that allowed such entities to form – raked in more than $1.2 million since its start-up in the summer of 2011, the reports showed.

In a post on the super PAC’s website, Colbert attributed the closing of the group to the “timely passing” of Ham Rove, the super PAC’s adviser and chief strategist. The character is actually a large piece of meat that wears glasses and is meant to bear the likeness of Karl Rove, political strategist to former President George W. Bush.

“During this time of mourning, we ask that you respect our privacy, and more importantly, the privacy of our money. It wishes to stay out of the public eye, so please don’t go trying to find it. Rest assured, you won’t. We have a really good lawyer,” the letter stated.

On his Comedy Central show, “The Colbert Report,” the faux conservative’s lawyer explained Monday how Colbert could shift the funds into a 501(c)4 organization, which is considered a private group that’s not required to disclose donor information.

Tuesday’s documents indicated that Colbert listened to the lawyer’s advice, as a massive donation of $773,705 was given to the “Colbert Super PAC SHH Institute” on Monday, leaving the super PAC with zero dollars in the bank by the time of termination.

Colbert played up the role of his super PAC during the Republican primaries and mulled a fake presidential bid in South Carolina, his home state. When officials told him it was too late to campaign, he showed up in the state anyway ahead of its primary with former candidate Herman Cain, whose name was on the ballot even though he suspended his campaign a month earlier.

The group also purchased ads, including its inaugural ad last summer urging voters to back Rick P(a)rry, a parody on the law’s stipulation that super PACs are not legally permitted to coordinate with a campaign or candidate.