The Little Rock Zoo is proud to announce the hatching of its first penguin chick, according to a report from KTHV.

The chick was hatched on Oct. 30.

Penguin parents Skipper and Easy are taking good care of the chick, according to Zoo staff, who says both parents are helping to keep the chick warm and feed it regurgitated fish.

The sex of the chick has yet to be determined so the zoo hasn’t given it a name yet. Click here to read more about the chick and when it will be on exhibit.