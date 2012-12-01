× Police: KC Chiefs Player Kills Girlfriend, Self

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs player shot himself Saturday morning at Arrowhead Stadium after shooting his girlfriend at an East Side Kansas City home according to Kansas City Police.

Police are not releasing the 25 year old players name, but confirm the two got into an argument, he shot her multiple times. She died from those injuries. The shooting took place in the 5400 block of Crysler. There was also a baby, approximately 6 months old in the home at the time.

