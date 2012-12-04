× Defendant Does Not Testify In Attempted Murder Case

A Fayetteville man accused of attempted capital murder on police officers declined to testify at his trial in Washington County Circuit Court.

Day two of trial Sergio Andrade-Martinez’s attempted capital murder trial wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

Witness testimonials continued inside Judge William Storey’s courtroom in the case of a Fayetteville man accused of shooting an officer in the leg during a police standoff in March.

Officer Blake Williamson, the officer shot in the ankle, took the witness stand Tuesday morning, saying he and two other officers were taking cover behind a red pickup truck when he felt a sharp pain in his right ankle and realized he had been shot.

After surgery, Williamson returned to work in June but Tuesday said his ankle is still not back to normal and is very painful at certain angles.

Officer Sid Ramirez, was called on to speak to Andrade-Martinez on the phone in Spanish during the standoff.

Ramirez said he was able to get Andrade-Martinez to come out of his apartment and before another officer came in, used a Taser on him and took him into custody.

Defense Attorney Scott Parks asked the circuit court judge to reduce the charges on all eight counts of attempted capital murder, as well as the counts of aggravated assault and committing terroristic acts.

Storey denied Parks’ requests.

The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand.

The jury recessed for the night just after 3 p.m. and will reconvene Wednesday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments.

Parks plans to submit a written, official motion in the morning to appeal the judge’s decision regarding the requested reduced charges.

Each side will get one hour to argue their case.

A verdict is expected Wednesday in the case.