× Marshals Museum CEO Ready for National Campaign

With around $9.8 million in cash and pledges, Jim Dunn says the U.S. Marshals Museum fundraising effort is “starting to meet with some success,” and is optimistic a soon-to-be launched 18-month national campaign will bring the effort closer to a construction date.

Dunn, president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum, said the $9.8 million does not include about $800,000 of “pledge gifts in process,” and excludes potential revenue from the U.S. Marshals Commemorative Coin.

In January 2007, the U.S. Marshals Service selected Fort Smith as the site for the national museum. The cost to build the 50,000-square-foot museum — including exhibit work — is estimated as high as $50 million. Although the announcement was made in 2007, formal fundraising activities did not begin until the latter part of 2009.

Dunn has said museum construction – planned near the riverfront in downtown Fort Smith – could begin when $30 million is raised. Click here to read the full story from our partners at TheCityWire.com.