× Man Injured in Hit-And-Run Accident Saturday

Fayetteville police are investigating a hit-and-run accident on West Wedington Drive that left a 26-year-old man in serious but stable condition Saturday morning.

Alexander Gibson was struck by a vehicle as he crossed West Wedington Drive at approximately 3:19 a.m., police said, and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. A police spokesman said Gibson had just left a friend’s house and was not in a protected crosswalk when he was hit.

The speed limit is 45 mph for that stretch of West Wedington Drive.

Police Sgt. Robert McKinney said detectives are pursuing leads in the case to find the driver of the car, which left the scene of the accident. McKinney urged the driver of the vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

“It’s important they do that sooner rather than later,” McKinney said.