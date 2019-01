× Police Make Arrest In Pharmacy Robbery

A Springdale woman faces a charge of aggravated robbery after police said she robbed a Walgreen pharmacy on Dec. 19.

April Gonzalez, 30, was arrested by Fayetteville police on Friday afternoon. A police report said a woman, whom they identified as Gonzalez, entered the pharmacy on East Mission Boulevard and handed a note to the pharmacist.

The note demanded narcotics and said the woman was armed, the report said.