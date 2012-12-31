× Kansas City Chiefs Fire Romeo Crennel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a 2-14 finish to the 2012 season, the Kansas City Chiefs have fired Coach Romeo Crennel.

In a statement released Monday morning, Clark Hunt said:

“I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Romeo, both personally and professionally,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He is an accomplished coach, a man of great character and he helped guide our football team through some extremely challenging circumstances this season.”

“However, I am embarrassed by the poor product we gave our fans this season, and I believe we have no choice but to move the franchise in a different direction. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Chiefs. The entire football operation will remain under review, and there may be additional changes to come. No final determination has been made at this point on the future of General Manager Scott Pioli.”

