Fayetteville Native Named Arkansas Basketball Captain

The Arkansas basketball team has named its captains; Fayetteville native Kikko Haydar and Marshawn Powell.

“It means a lot to me,” said Haydar. “I put in a lot of work and I just hope to get the respect of the guys. It's a lot of responsibility.”

Haydar has been one of the most pleasant surprises this season for the Hogs. His minutes have gone up immensely, averaging 12 minutes a game this year. Last year he was averaging only four. Haydar was chosen not only for his leadership, but for his character. He has been a great example for his teammates. If you keep trying to get better and never quit, your playing time will increase.

“I'm proud of him because he's always been down on himself these last two years,” said junior guard Mardracus Wade. “To finally play, it’s very good for him. I'm happy for him.”

“That's amazing,” said sophomore guard BJ Young. “He's a great, hard worker, a good guy and good teammate. He's not just a good player on the court. He's a good person.”

Haydar is a junior, averaging 3.5 points per game, shooting 47% from the floor and making more than half of his three pointers.