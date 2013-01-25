Former Constable Suspected Of Impersonating An Officer

Posted 3:33 pm, January 25, 2013, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 25, 2013
A former county constable was arrested Friday after deputies say he impersonated a law enforcement officer.

Tommy Clowers, of 3911 Luvene Dr. in Springdale, faces a felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of police lights. He was booked into the Benton County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Clowers was a Washington County constable for 14 years, before he lost his 2012 election. He was also an officer at XNA Airport, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint Jan. 18 that Clowers had stopped a citizen while impersonating an officer. The citizen told deputies a man stopped him with emergency lights and was wearing a jacket with a sewn-on badge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When the citizen asked Clowers for identification, Clowers could not produce it and left, according to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.