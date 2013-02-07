Springdale’s Patrick Twins Sign With Ouachita Baptist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday dozens of local high school football players signed National Letters of Intent to continue playing football in college. Springdale's Jay and Clay Patrick both chose to attend Ouachita Baptist University.

"When we went there originally we weren't too fired up about it," said Jay Patrick. "Then we met some of their players and thought wow we really like what they have going on here."

Clay and Jay's dad Shane plays dual roles in his sons lives. He is their father and was their head football coach at Springdale their entire high school careers. Wednesday's signing day was a proud moment for him as coach, but an even prouder moment as a father.

"I've watched these two young men grow from little boys into young men and really work hard and strive for something they've wanted to do for a long time," said Shane Patrick. "To see them realize their dream to go and play college football come true is really cool to see as a father."

When choosing a college it wasn't a priority for the twins to go the same school. Neither of them wanted to hold the other back in anyway. In the end it all worked out and they couldn't be more excited to head to college together next fall

"Ever since we were four years old we have been playing together," said Jay. "I will always have someone there to push me and hang out with and experience those years of our lives together."

"There is nobody I would rather play at the next level with or at any level for that matter," said Clay. "I'm definitely going to miss high school football but I'm definitely excited to have the experience of playing college football."