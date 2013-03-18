Public Learns How to Respond in Active Shooter Situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A program teaching students and teachers to fight back is being taught in Northwest Arkansas thanks to an active shooter training course offered by the Springdale Police Department.

The first session was held Thursday (March 21) at the Jones Center for Families.

It was not a boring lecture. Police used real 911 calls and actual video of gunmen prepared to kill to teach people what to do in that kind of situation.

"You need to be prepared, you need to already have said to yourself, ‘If I can save my life or somebody else's then I have to do that,’” said Kristy Weathers, a Rogers teacher.

Officers discussed “A.L.I.C.E.” strategies, which stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate,” to be implemented or enforced at schools and offices.

Sgt. Robert Sanchez was one of the instructors for Thursday’s training.

He suggests those involved in dangerous situations like a shooting should get away if at all possible but if you can't, one of your options is to take action against the shooter.

Statistics show that if police end the situation or the shooter takes his own life more people die than if somebody at the scene takes action.

"You need to plan on your counter offensive and taking action taking the fight to the active shooter that's what you gotta do," said Sgt. Sanchez.

If you ever find yourself in an active shooter situation and the police arrive on the scene, you should raise your hands and do whatever the police tell you to do, according to the police.

They say a shooter wouldn't do that.

Another session will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, in Room 226 at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale. The class is free but seating is limited. Email Sergeant Robert Sanchez to register at rsanchez@springdalear.gov