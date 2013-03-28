Traffic Stops Lead to Six Drug Arrests in Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men from out of state were busted with drugs and loaded guns in Benton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mark Dalton, 29, of Eagle Rock, Mo., and Bart Buessing, 36, of Wichita, Kans., were booked into the Benton County Jail Wednesday (March 27) on numerous drug and firearms charges.

The arrests stemmed from two separate traffic stops, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the week, three Northwest Arkansas residents were arrested after they were stopped with methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, digital scales and stolen checks.

Another stop netted an arrest after a driver was found with half a pound of marijuana.

Detectives with the county’s special operations division say drugs are being brought into Northwest Arkansas from other states and they’re doing what they can to stop it.

"Usually, we can get people from Missouri or Oklahoma to bring drugs in to Benton County for deals and we make arrests on it but now people are refusing to actually bring stuff in to Benton County just because they've heard how many people are getting arrested over here," said Det. Dustin Todd.