× Lavaca Man Accused of Child Porn Possession

A Sebastian County man was arrested Monday (April 8) for possession of child pornography, according to Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel’s office.

Agents from McDaniel’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Joshua David Peters, 29, of Lavaca, on four counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Agents, along with Lavaca Police and the Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case. Officials executed a search warrant at his house at 804 Tiffany Drive in Lavaca Monday morning.

They confiscated four laptop computers, a phone and other electronic devices.

Peters is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.