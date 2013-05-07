× Local Domino’s Locations Looking for 88 New Hires

The eight Domino’s Pizza chain locations across Fort Smith and Fayetteville are looking to hire 88 new employees.

The positions range from delivery drivers to assistant and general managers.

Brent Medders, Fort Smith Domino’s Pizza franchise owner, has been with Domino’s Pizza for 32 years, starting with the company as a delivery driver.

“Our company provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance,” Medders said. “Whether you’re looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino’s is the place to be.”

Medders expects to open a ninth location sometime this summer.

Those interested in applying for the jobs, should visit careers.dominos.com.