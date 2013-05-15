× Tiny Enrollment Doesn’t Stop Shiloh Soccer From 5A Title Game

When Shiloh Christian moved up to the 5A division this school year it seemed unfair.

The Saints barely have 200 kids enrolled in school. Other 5A teams have four times that number. So, as a result, Shiloh has not had one team make the state finals this year…until now.

Saturday at 2 p.m. the girls soccer team will play Harrison in the championship game at Razorback Field. Shiloh has gotten to this moment with spectacular defense. In the three games at the state tournament, they have not given up any goals, as a tiny school with a chance at a state title in a division way out of their league.

“It’s a huge honor and we are really privileged to go to state,” said junior Taylor Michaelis. “Hopefully we will be able to win and really show everyone that we can stick in the 5A.”

Harrison will have 633 kids enrolled in school next year, but Shiloh will never use numbers as an excuse, especially in the title game.

“For us to come up in 5A and actually make it to state, it’s like representing our school in a huge way and they are very proud of us,” said senior Paulina Doubleday. “We are thankful that they supported us all this time.”