Rogers Republican Seeks NWA Congressional Seat

Thomas Brewer, a Rogers Republican, says he is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Northwest Arkansas.

The seat is held by U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. Womack, a former Rogers mayor, is expected to run in the 2014 election for a third two-year term.

The 33-year-old Brewer is scheduled to announce his candidacy Monday (June 10) at a Washington County Tea Party meeting in the VFW Post 2952 building at 1006 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer, a married father of two young daughters, is set to begin teaching in the fall at Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy in Bentonville. He teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math.

In a note to supporters on Facebook, Brewer says he believes in limited government and fiscal conservatism.

Brewer says he will vote against increased federal spending and taxes.

“We are all suffering from the same problem, a bloated, wasteful government that lives on our money,” he writes in the note.