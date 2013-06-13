× BLOG: 95% of Americans Don’t Wash Their Hands Correctly

Americans have a dirty little secret-they don’t wash their hands properly. CNN released a new study conducted by Michigan State University, what they found, may have you looking for hand sanitizer, stat.

The study monitored 3,749 people in public bathrooms and their hand washing habits. Here’s what they found:

95% don’t wash their hands correctly

The average time spent washing: 6 seconds

22% of people do not use soap

10% don’t wash their hands at all

The cleaner the restroom, the more people washed their hands.

The Centers For Disease Control recommends you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.