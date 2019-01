A motorcyclist was sent to a hospital after hitting a car in Fort Smith Thursday afternoon (June 20).

The accident happened on Phoenix Avenue near 28th Street. Both vehicles were eastbound when the motorcyclist made an illegal lane change and struck the other vehicle, according to police.

No word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries, but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Eastbound traffic on Phoenix was temporarily blocked while police worked the accident.