"Santa" Arrested After Making Lewd Proposals to Teen

An Oklahoma “Santa” is facing charges after investigators say he tried to pick up an underage girl on Craigslist.

Wiley Gene Davis, Jr., 49, of Warr Acres, was arrested on charges of lewd acts proposals to a child under 16 and of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony in Guthrie, Okla., according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On July 11 Davis answered an ad online he believed had been posted by a 15-year-old girl. Davis made numerous sexual and lewd proposals and even referred to himself as “Santa,” investigators say.

He arranged to meet the teen, who was actually an undercover police officer, at a convenience store. When he arrived, investigators say he was wearing a loaded pistol and a private investigator badge. He was immediately arrested and booked into the Logan County jail, according to the OSBI.

Davis was often paid by Oklahoma City metro school districts to play Santa at school events, according to the OSBI. He is also a co-ed baseball coach for kids 6 years and younger in that area.