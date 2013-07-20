× 26 Pounds of Marijuana Discovered; Man Arrested

A Eureka Springs man faces drug trafficking charges after Sequoyah County officials said 26 pounds of marijuana were found in his truck Saturday morning.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart said drug interdiction officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-40 east of Vian, Okla., at approximately 8 a.m. Friday (July 19). The truck sped away from officers east on the interstate before colliding with a tractor trailer that Lockhart said blocked the car from passing.

The driver, identified as Travis Graham, was arrested at the scene. A K9 unit was brought to the vehicle and alerted officers to a tool box in the truck’s bed, and Lockhart said 26 pounds of marijuana was found in the box.

Lockhart said additional controlled substances in smaller quantities were also discovered. Graham, 24, was booked in the Sequoyah County Detention Center and has a bond amount of $40,600, Lockhart said.

Jail officials said Graham also faces charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding police.