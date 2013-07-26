Festivals Weather the Storms, But Grape Festival Moved To Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain moved through the River Valley on Friday (July 26), forcing organizers of two festivals to adjust their event plans.

Kevin Walton, Vice President of the Peach Board Association, said the 72nd Annual Johnson County Peach Festival held in Clarksville would go on, rain or shine.

"All the events will still go on," said Walton, noting some activities may "be rescheduled later throughout the day."

The Peach Festival began at 9 a.m and featured craft booths and concession stands, a mobile aquarium brought in by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, a peach pie eating contest and live entertainment.

The local office of emergency management will be on site throughout the event to keep an eye on weather conditions, according to Walton.

Alicia Hartley, President of the Peach Board Association, encouraged people to visit the festival to support the nonprofit organization which gives scholarships to girls in Arkansas.

Walton said people visiting the Johnson County Peach Festival should not miss out on the fried pie. "We have peach fried pies, chocolate fried pies and apple fried pies," said Walton. "Best in the town."

Another event scheduled on Friday was the Altus Grape Festival. Veronica Post said while the rain is good for the grapes, it caused event organizers to postpone their festival activities until Saturday. Post said they'll move the Friday schedule to Saturday and have the festival from 7:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

"Booths are setting up and will be ready early in the morning to have activities until 11 p.m.," said Post. She adds some of the vendors will still be open for business Friday evening, but the scheduled fest activities will be held at the same time Saturday.

The Altus Grape Festival will kick off at the Altus City Park Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. with a sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast. A schedule of events may be found here.