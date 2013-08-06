× Man Hit By Two Cars Dies In Hospital

A Northwest Arkansas man died Tuesday, five days after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross College Avenue in Fayetteville.

Gilbert Flores, 34, died around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., according to Sgt. Craig Stout with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He was taken off of life support.

Flores was hit by two vehicles last Thursday (Aug. 1) when attempting to cross North College Avenue on foot around 10 p.m.

Flores was struck by a green 2002 Honda Accord driven by Edita Guevasa, 33, of Springdale. He managed to get up, but was then struck by a 2004 yellow Ford Econoline van, believed to be a Border Express Delivery van, driven by Peter Ewalk, 52, of Fort Smith, police said.

Flores was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Fayetteville police blocked off southbound College Avenue between Joyce Boulevard and Shepherd Lane just before 11 p.m. There were no other reported injuries in the incident.

Sgt. Craig Stout said he does not expect anyone to be ticketed or arrested in the incident.

Police believe that Flores was under the influence of alcohol. The two drivers involved were tested and found to not be under the influence, Stout said.

Flores will leave behind his one-and-half-year-old son, Kendall.

His ex-wife, Julia said that Flores left her a voicemail the morning before the accident asking if Kendall needed anything.

“Kendall is his only child and he loves Kendall to death,” Julia said.

Julia said Flores had moved to Northwest Arkansas in April to be close to Kendall.

Flores worked at the Walmart Deli on Joyce Avenue.

Julia said even though they had their differences, she always remembers his fun personality and hard work ethic.

She said telling her son will be difficult.

“That hurts more than anything knowing that he didn’t even get to know his dad,” Julia said. “I know it was an accident and accidents happen but I want people to know that he was a good person.”