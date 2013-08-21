BLOG: Most Stolen Cars– Is Yours One?
“The Most Stolen Cars of 2012” list is out. This is a list compiled every year by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
This is what they found:
1. Honda Accord
2. Honda Civic
3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)
4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)
5. Toyota Camry
6. Dodge Caravan
7. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)
8. Acura Integra
9. Nissan Altima
10. Nissan Maxima
NICB’s four layers of protection are:
- Common Sense: Lock your car and take your keys. It’s simple enough, but many thefts occur because owners make it easy for thieves to steal their cars.
- Warning Device: Having and using a visible or audible warning device is another item that can ensure that your car remains where you left it.
- Immobilizing Device: Generally speaking, if your vehicle can’t be started, it can’t be stolen. ―Kill‖ switches, fuel cut-offs and smart keys are among the devices that are extremely effective.
- Tracking Device: A tracking device emits a signal to the police or to a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ ―telematics,‖ which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.