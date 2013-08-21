× BLOG: Most Stolen Cars– Is Yours One?

“The Most Stolen Cars of 2012” list is out. This is a list compiled every year by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

This is what they found:

1. Honda Accord

2. Honda Civic

3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

5. Toyota Camry

6. Dodge Caravan

7. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

8. Acura Integra

9. Nissan Altima

10. Nissan Maxima

NICB’s four layers of protection are: