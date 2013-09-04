Obama Approves Disaster Funding for Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Barack Obama has approved federal public assistance for those impacted by the flash flooding in Benton County on Aug. 8.

Benton County received a significant amount of rain, leaving several roads washed out and damage to homes and businesses. More than 200 sites were damaged, according to Robert McGowen, Director of the Emergency Management Agency.

Representatives with the Federal Eminency Management Agency will be tally damage amounts over the next several weeks, but it could take several months before a final dollar amount is figured, McGowen said (Sept. 4).

Benton County is one of six Arkansas counties that will receive disaster assistance.

