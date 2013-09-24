× One Hospitalized In Lowell Accident

A dump truck driver was hospitalized after his vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 24) at North Thompson Street and East Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell, officials said.

The wreck happened when the dump truck’s brakes apparently failed, police said.

The dump truck driver, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Mercy hospital in Rogers with unknown injuries. The accident happened about 1:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, police said.

As seen in this photograph submitted by viewer Luis Martinez, the dump truck collided with the rear of the semitrailer.