Letterman, CBS Sign 'Late Show' Deal Through 2015

CBS and Worldwide Pants announced Friday (Oct. 4) a contract extension for David Letterman to host the Late Show with David Letterman through 2015.

“There is only one Dave, and we are extremely proud that he continues to call CBS ‘home,’” said Leslie Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Corporation.

David Letterman is the longest-running late night talk show host in television history at 31 years and counting. He has been credited with redefining the talk show genre since “Late Night with David Letterman” premiered on NBC on Feb. 1, 1982.

“Les and I had a lengthy discussion, and we both agreed that I needed a little more time to fully run the show into the ground,” said Letterman.

The show reached a milestone 20 years on the CBS Television Network. Since its debut on CBS on August 30, 1993, the Late Show has been honored with nine Emmy Awards, including six for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program, and a staggering 73 Emmy nominations.