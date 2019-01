× Accident on I-540 Sends Woman to Hospital

A River Valley woman was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-540 in Fort Smith.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the southbound lane of Interstate 540 near Zero Street Thursday morning (Oct. 10).

According to police, a woman driving an SUV pulling a camper and motorcycle lost control and rolled her vehicle, along with the camper.

Traffic was stopped until wreckers arrived to tow the damaged vehicles.