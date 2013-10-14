× Man Arrested In Van Buren Baby’s Kidnapping

Van Buren police have arrested a Little Rock man on suspicion of kidnapping his noncustodial eight-week-old baby.

Kenyon Warren, 30, was arrested and was booked into the Crawford County Jail following a Sunday police search for the man, according to the Van Buren Police Department.

Van Buren officers were called early Sunday night to the 400 block of Franklin Street in reference to a kidnapping. The victim’s mother told police her ex-boyfriend had left with the couple’s child after the man and woman got into an argument, according to Van Buren police.

Police started searching for Warren and his black Ford pickup truck and made contact with him via cell phone. He allegedly told officers he was heading to his Little Rock home.

The suspect was later found by Little Rock authorities and sent back to Crawford County to face a charge of kidnapping.

The baby was recovered and was unharmed.