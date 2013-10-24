× SWAT Uses Flashbang to Serve Warrant in Springdale

A flashbang was used to serve a drug search warrant at an apartment Thursday morning (Oct. 24) in Springdale.

Residents at the Links Apartments reported hearing a loud bang as SWAT made their way inside the apartment, according to Springdale Police. A flashbang, or flash grenade, produces a blinding flash of light and loud noise to disorient suspects.

Sgt. Jeff Taylor said the flashbang is routine while serving drug search warrants. No gunshots were fired during the operation.

