Police Seek Suspect In Hit-And-Run Fatality

Fort Smith police on Monday (Dec. 9) were seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 48-year-old pedestrian one day earlier, according to a police department news release.

Richard Charles Cox was struck while walking northbound on the 3000 block of Towson Avenue at Boston Street when a vehicle hit him about 4:36 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 8), the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on debris patters at the scene, the vehicle is thought to have fled north, the news release states.