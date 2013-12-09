Police Seek Suspect In Hit-And-Run Fatality
Fort Smith police on Monday (Dec. 9) were seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 48-year-old pedestrian one day earlier, according to a police department news release.
Richard Charles Cox was struck while walking northbound on the 3000 block of Towson Avenue at Boston Street when a vehicle hit him about 4:36 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 8), the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on debris patters at the scene, the vehicle is thought to have fled north, the news release states.
4 comments
Brittius
Reblogged this on Brittius.com.
Kevin Finch
I hope who ever hit this guy has enough gonads to own up to it.
Patsy Callicoatt
Its Christmas who ever hit this man Please you need to go to the Police give this family some closure they lost there loved one right before Christmas they deserve to have some kind of closure and you are not going to do well yourself hiding something this big it will eat at you until it drives you crazy DO THE RIGHT THING
destiny
That was my fiances uncle… Rip Richard… you was a good man
Comments are closed.